The logo for Boeing appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Travel Journalist Peter Greenberg: “The FAA grounding all the Max 8 aircraft is not a surprise”
Travel Journalist Peter Greenberg joins John Williams to describe the software problem within Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft. He explains how he thinks a solution can be reached to avoid a tragedy like those involving Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air in the future.