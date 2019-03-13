Roe Conn Full Show (3/13/19): Cook Co. Treasure Maria Pappas tries to save people’s homes, “Cpt. Mike” trouble shoots the Boeing 737, and more…

Posted 10:20 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38PM, March 14, 2019

Roe Conn (Photo: Mike Po)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (Anna is off) for Wednesday, March 13th, 2019:

The show introduces its newest cast member Lauren Lapka, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Rick Singer’s connection to DePaul, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas explains how nearly 57,300 property owners can avoid having their property sold at auction, Tom Skilling forecasts a whirlwind of weather on Thursday, Boeing 737 Max instructor “Cpt. Mike” talks about the issues the 737 Max is experiencing, and the Top Five@5 features the latest edition of “Powell’s Howel.”

