‘There’s such an enormous volume for us to go through, we’re trying to find that one little shipment that sticks out’ – Screening for drugs at Chicago’s airports

Posted 2:34 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, March 13, 2019

A patch is seen on the sleeve of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Chicago U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 24,000 packages of illegal drugs last year at area airports.  Chicago’s Field Office encompasses 12 states.

Acting Deputy Director of the Chicago Field Office Matthew S. Davies spoke with WGN’s Ryan Burrow about the types of drugs they’re finding, where they’re coming from, and how they’re being discovered.

