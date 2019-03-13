× ‘There’s such an enormous volume for us to go through, we’re trying to find that one little shipment that sticks out’ – Screening for drugs at Chicago’s airports

Chicago U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 24,000 packages of illegal drugs last year at area airports. Chicago’s Field Office encompasses 12 states.

Acting Deputy Director of the Chicago Field Office Matthew S. Davies spoke with WGN’s Ryan Burrow about the types of drugs they’re finding, where they’re coming from, and how they’re being discovered.