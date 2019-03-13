× The Top Five@5 (03/13/19): President Trump issues order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 airplanes, Paul Manafort’s attorney gets heckled, Jay Leno has a take on current late-night comedy, “Powell’s Howl”, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 13th, 2019:

President Trump issued orders to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 airplanes amid growing safety concerns after two deadly crashes involving these planes have occurred. Kevin Downing, Paul Manafort’s attorney was heckled outside of the courthouse in Washington D.C. Jay Leno says late-night television has become too serious, another edition of “Powell’s Howl” is featured, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!