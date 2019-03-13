The Top Five@5 (03/13/19): President Trump issues order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 airplanes, Paul Manafort’s attorney gets heckled, Jay Leno has a take on current late-night comedy, “Powell’s Howl”, and more…

Posted 6:44 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43PM, March 13, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on drug trafficking at the southern border in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Washington. Trump said during the event the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft "effective immediately," in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 13th, 2019:

President Trump issued orders to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 airplanes amid growing safety concerns after two deadly crashes involving these planes have occurred. Kevin Downing, Paul Manafort’s attorney was heckled outside of the courthouse in Washington D.C. Jay Leno says late-night television has become too serious, another edition of “Powell’s Howl” is featured, and more!

