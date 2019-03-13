× The Patti Vasquez Show 3.12.19 | College admissions controversy, Smoke Daddy, Lakeview Supper Club and author Patrick Radden Keefe

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Don Jackson, a college sports law professor and veteran sports attorney, joins Patti Vasquez on the phone to weigh in on the college admissions controversy that has engulfed a number of high profile individuals including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Sammi Saliba from Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce and Mallory McSweeney from Smoke Daddy Lakeview drop by to talk about the new social club with a big appetite, the Lakeview Supper Club.

Rep. Mark Batinick from the “fightin’ 97th” district weighs in on the biggest discussions in Springfield.