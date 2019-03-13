× The Opening Bell 3/13/19: The World of Fraud is Booming and At The Top of Mind

The US learned yesterday about one of the largest college admission scandals in US history and that’s been keeping Professor Fraud® very busy. Steve Grzanich and William Kresse (AKA Professor Fraud and Assistant Professor at Governors State University) discussed how much of an impact this fraud is impacting colleges along with a number of other scams that are on in the world of fraud. Alicia Driskill (CEO and Founder of EvolveHer) then joined the program to share the news behind the new multi-media platform to help further female professionals in their careers called the glu.