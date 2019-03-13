× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.13.19: Boeing 737 Max 8, college admissions fraud, Phil Vettel, Art on theMart

John Williams has a few burning questions he’d like to address, in light of the most surprising stories over the last three days. He calls on Professor Fraud to explain how college admissions fraud is executed. Then, John consults with travel journalist Peter Greenberg, who describes what caused the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 to fail, having resulted in two fatal crashes over the last six months. Plus, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives his most recent reviews of Chicago’s tastes. And Art on theMart is coming back, to accompany the return of Spring. Executive Director Cynthia Noble and Lighting Designer John Boesche preview that.