Stop Allowing What Others Think Prevent You from Achieving Your Goals

Nutrition Guru, Cooking Enthusiast and fitness junkie, Abby Marie, joins the conversation! We talk about food, healthy living, bodybuilding and how our similar, yet different, athletic goals & passions, have changed us for the better, especially once we stopped allowing judgment of others to get in the way. Life is short baby! Check out Abby’s website www.thebalancedblend.com to learn how she helps other people live a healthy and balanced lifestyle! Plus follow her on IG @thebalancedblend to follow her journey and awesome food posts!

