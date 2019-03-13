Stop Allowing What Others Think Prevent You from Achieving Your Goals

Posted 10:03 AM, March 13, 2019, by

Nutrition Guru, Cooking Enthusiast and fitness junkie, Abby Marie, joins the conversation!  We talk about food, healthy living, bodybuilding and how our similar, yet different, athletic goals & passions, have changed us for the better, especially once we stopped allowing judgment of others to get in the way.  Life is short baby! Check out Abby’s website www.thebalancedblend.com to learn how she helps other people live a healthy and balanced lifestyle!  Plus follow her on IG @thebalancedblend to follow her journey and awesome food posts!

Brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on FacebookInstagram & www.jenzanotti.com!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.