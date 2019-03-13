Steve Cochran Full Show 03.13.19: The day before the big day

Steve Cochran and General John Borling

It’s the day before Steve’s big birthday and we started celebrating early!  Bill Rancic brought in Steve’s favorite meatballs from RPM Italian.  He also talked about his work with Mercy Home.  Roe and the newest member of his team, Lauren Lapka, stopped by to talk about her return to Chicago.  General John Borling stopped by to talk about his project, SOS America.  Dean Richards has the latest on the college scam involving Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman.

