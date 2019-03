× St. Pat’s Queen Madeline Mitchell on the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day events

St. Pat’s Queen Madeline Mitchell joined the Steve Cochran Show as she kicks off her reign of her year full of duties as the queen. She’s been a member of the court for 3 years with this being the year she was awarded the crown. She says it’s a great experience with all the women she’s met during this experience. She even got to shoot the puck at the Blackhawks game.