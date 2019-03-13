This combination photo shows actress Lori Loughlin at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2018, left, and actress Felicity Huffman at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. Loughlin and Huffman are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. (AP Photo)
Professor Fraud breaks down fraudulent college admissions, faking one’s way through an athletic scholarship
Bill Kresse, a.k.a., Professor Fraud joins John Williams to explain how fraudulent admissions occur. That’s after news broke of 50 cases of parents paying their kids into college, two of which are actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. And, one of those students is right here in Chicago.