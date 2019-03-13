President Trump announces grounding of 737 MAX 8, 9 planes

Posted 6:25 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22PM, March 13, 2019

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian airliner that killed 157 people, a reversal for the U.S. after federal aviation regulators had maintained it had no data to show the jets are unsafe. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

President Trump issued an emergency order immediately grounding the Boeing 737 Max fleet in the United States in the wake of two fatal crashes. “Captain Mike” who is a 737 Max instructor, joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what could be wrong with the aircraft.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.