× President Trump announces grounding of 737 MAX 8, 9 planes

President Trump issued an emergency order immediately grounding the Boeing 737 Max fleet in the United States in the wake of two fatal crashes. “Captain Mike” who is a 737 Max instructor, joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what could be wrong with the aircraft.

