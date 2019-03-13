× Maria Pappas on tax sales list: “Roughly we are dealing with 54,000 people on this list.”

Delinquent Cook County delinquent property taxes on over 50,000 properties is scheduled to be auctioned at the Annual Tax Sale May 3, 2019. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to tell you how can avoid sale if you are behind.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!