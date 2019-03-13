Maria Pappas on tax sales list: “Roughly we are dealing with 54,000 people on this list.”

Posted 6:09 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01PM, March 13, 2019

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

Delinquent Cook County delinquent property taxes on over 50,000 properties is scheduled to be auctioned at the Annual Tax Sale May 3, 2019. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to tell you how can avoid sale if you are behind.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.