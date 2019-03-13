In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2015, the Internal Revenue Service Building in Washington. The IRS says it is once again using private debt collectors to go after tax delinquents. The resumption of the program comes amid a wave of telephone scams in which fake IRS agents try to con innocent taxpayers out of their money. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
How to Stay Clear of Tax Season Scams This Year
In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2015, the Internal Revenue Service Building in Washington. The IRS says it is once again using private debt collectors to go after tax delinquents. The resumption of the program comes amid a wave of telephone scams in which fake IRS agents try to con innocent taxpayers out of their money. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
It’s that time of year again…it’s tax season! You know what that means? It’s scamming season, too! ‘Ethical hacker’ Jason Glassberg, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Casaba Security, breaks down this year’s IRS “Dirty Dozen” tax scams and how to avoid them.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.