EvolveHer Supporting Women with Multimedia Channel, "the glu"

Women in business have many unnecessary hurdles to overcome to achieve goals, but that’s one of the reasons why Alicia Driskill (CEO and Founder of EvolveHer) built the glu, a multimedia channel to help further the careers of women in the business world. Steve Grzanich and Alicia discussed the inspiration behind taking her all female co-working community and taking it to the next level with the new platform.