Dane Neal: Food Ideas for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 3:36 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35PM, March 13, 2019

Dane Neal

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their foodie pal, Dane Neal. They talk about traditional Irish dishes and drinks for St. Paddy’s day. Dane also has some exciting news to share with listeners and it has to do with BBQ! What traditional St. Patrick’s Day foods are going to be on your menu this year?

