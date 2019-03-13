× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.13.19: Scandals and Scams

Bill and Wendy open up the phone lines for the listeners to freely comment on the college admission cheating scandal. ‘Ethical hacker’ and co-founder of Casaba Security, Jason Glassberg, joined the show to discuss what’s new this year in tax scams. Dane Neal talks about how to eat and drink like the Irish for St. Patrick’s Day. And-misquoted movie lines. Can you name a few?



