× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.13.19: Misquoted Movie Lines Part 2

Bill and Wendy continue their list of the most misquoted movie quotes of all time on the stream. They also discuss their movie memories of ‘The Wizard of Oz’, how the college admissions cheating scandal unfolded, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.