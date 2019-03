× Anne Johnsos – Book Talk

Nick is joined by award-winning journalist​​ and WGN Radio alumni Anne Johnsos! They discuss the good ‘ol days, Anne’s book POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains, and the WGN Radio podcast she co-hosts with Tracy Weiner called uh-PARENT-ly. They also talk about children’s books available by Funko and Alexa!

