× Andrea talks upcoming spring music festivals, The Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band perform, and much more! 3.12.19

On this episode of Andrea’s Chicago, Andrea is joined by the Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band for a preview on St. Patrick’s Parade bagpipe performance. Then Eric Harkey and Carlos Tortolero talk about upcoming spring music festivals. Plus, 3 Escapes of Hannah at the Spertus Center opens this week and The Dawson joins Andrea in studio for pre St. Patrick’s day festivities, games, and Chicago trivia.

