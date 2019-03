× Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel Of: Courtney Gousman and John Chase. 3.12.19

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes Courtney Gousman (WGN-TV) and John Chase (Chicago Tribune), to talk about the top news of the day, the best news story covered in their career and how covering the news has changed over the years.

