Wintrust Business Lunch 3/12/19: Boeing vs Brexit, Crypto Currency Developments, & Raising The Tobacco Age

Boeing is sending the markets into a tizzy because of the news about their Boeing 737 Max planes, but Steve Bertrand is checking in with Jon Najarian to see if the Boeing story or Brexit’s negotiation struggles are impacting things more. Brian Amoah jumped in studio to talk about the latest going on in the world of crypto currencies, Scott Calvert is looking into the city of Philadelphia that has decided to have ban cashless stores (with the reasoning behind it), and Caitlin Owens is explaining the growing buzz behind the efforts of raising the age to purchase tobacco.