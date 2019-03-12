× The Top Five@5 (03/12/19): Dozens are charged in “Operation Varsity Blues”, Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle debate in front of the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board, Mike Tyson speaks out on Michael Jackson, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 12th, 2019:

It’s being called the largest college admission scam every prosecuted by the Department of Justice. Prosecutors announced that 50 people have been involved in a scheme that involved wealthy parents bribing college insiders to help get their kids into top schools in the country. Mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot had a difference in opinion when it came to how much power Chicago aldermen should have. Mike Tyson, during a podcast has finally weighed in on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland”,and more!

