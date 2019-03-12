× The Patti Vasquez Show 03.11.19 | It’s Music Monday! Patti’s opening for Jim Breuer, John Bolger talks Saturday’s Aurora Strong Fundraiser

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

It’s Music Monday! Rosie and the Rivets join us live in our Allstate Performance Studio to take us back to the 50’s. The Premier Retro Rock & Roll plays the best danceable music of the 1950’s and early 60’s, plus current music with a retro twist.

Comedian Jim Breuer calls in while on the road with his favorite nostalgic stories and more. Meanwhile, Patti preps for to open for Jim this Friday, March 15th at Genesee Theatre.Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Don’t miss out!

Comedian John Bolger joins us in the studio as he gives us the inside scoop on the Aurora Strong benefit show at the Aurora Tap House this Saturday at 2pm. Don’t forget to donate! John lets us know where to donate to the Aurora Strong Fundraiser in wake of the recent tragedy that took five lives.

What’s making you happy tonight? Our callers are telling us something good as we wrap up the show. Be sure to tune in during the week and tell us your something good at the end of every show. Call in or text us at 312-981-7200.