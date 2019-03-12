The Opening Bell 3/12/19: The Trump Budget Likely Isn’t Going Anywhere

Posted 6:28 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27AM, March 12, 2019

President Donald Trump's 2020 budget outline arrives on Capitol Hill at the House Budget Committee, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Details on the latest budget from the Trump administration were released yesterday and Steve Grzanich broke down the most important parts with Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) and there are clear winners in losers along with billions proposed for the highly controversial boarder wall. Andrew Challenger (Vice President at Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc) then recapped the surprising jobs report dip from last week and discussed a new report showing that older job candidates are not protected by age bias laws.

 

