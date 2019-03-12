× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.12.19: Sunny days ahead, “battling” cancer, a Chicago Cubs musical, a discussion on immigration

John Williams wants to know what your favorite sunny day songs are. He helps you preface our first 54 degree weather day since Halloween by peppering those songs throughout today’s show. Then, John wants to know if you hear what he hears when listening to the quality mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle admires in Lori Lightfoot. And, to help him address Heidi Stevens’ take on positive approaches to cancer is Clinical Health Psychologist and Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Elizabeth Addington. Listeners chime in with their thoughts on positive attitudes to treat illness. Politician-gone-musical producer William Marovitz talks about his upcoming Royal George Theatre production, “Miracle,” a story that celebrate the Cubs first World Series win since 1908. Finally, to preview Sunday’s panel discussion on immigration is Emmy Award-winning journalist and former CNN Chief Political Correspondent Candy Crowley.