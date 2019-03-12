Workers look toward sea from the bank of Onahama after tsunami warning was lifted, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Coastal residents fled to higher ground as a powerful earthquake sent a series of moderate tsunamis toward Japan's northeastern shore Tuesday and fueled concerns about the Fukushima nuclear power plant destroyed by a much larger tsunami five years ago. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Roger Cheng: Fukushima’s nuclear disaster, Apple’s next big event, & more
Welcome to another edition of Tech Tuesday. Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Roger Cheng, executive editor of CNET. They talk about the cleanup efforts on the Fukushima nuclear disaster and what we can expect from the next Apple event, including what Apple could launch there.
