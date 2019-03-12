× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Roger Cheng: Fukushima’s nuclear disaster, Apple’s next big event, & more

Welcome to another edition of Tech Tuesday. Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Roger Cheng, executive editor of CNET. They talk about the cleanup efforts on the Fukushima nuclear disaster and what we can expect from the next Apple event, including what Apple could launch there.

