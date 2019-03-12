× Single, Married, Divorced-To Text or Not To Text (Ever)

The Single, Married, Divorced team encounters an interesting question this week. Now follow us here, a former co-worker of Erik’s has a current co-worker who is dating a guy who doesn’t like to text. He is also not 67- years-old. Megahn Synder-Gordon joins the team for answers. Our hosts also asked the question, how many dates are too many dates in a night? Allison tells a story about her friend who went on 3 dates in one day as well as a 20 something that took a liking to her. Erik shares how he doubled up accidentally and a story of a Florida man who received more than 100,000 texts from a woman he went on one date with.

Question 1: Can you go on too many dates in one day?

Dating story: What do you do when someone doesn’t text?

Question 2: How could you text that-over and over and over again?