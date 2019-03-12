Roe Conn Full Show (3/12/19): Paul Vallas endorses for mayor, Ald. Hopkins makes the case for the Lincoln Yards project, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, March 12st, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on President Trump’s decision to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 & 9 planes, Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly looks at what Chicago’s next mayor will have to tackle, Tom Skilling forecasts turbulent weather for Thursday, former mayoral candidate Paul Vallas makes his endorsement for Chicago’s next mayor, the Top Five@5 features Mike Tyson weighing in on Michael Jackson, Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins make the case for the Lincoln Yards project, and Chicago Bears insider Adam Hoge breaks down the Bears’ free agent moves.
