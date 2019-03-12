× Older Job Candidates Not Protected by Age Bias Laws

The jobs report that was released last Friday was surprisingly low, so Steve Grzanich took the opportunity to briefly discuss it with Andrew Challenger (Vice President at Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc) before touching on the new report from the U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that older job candidates are not protected by age bias laws. The two chatted about what that means for potential employees/employers and what older candidates should do if they are faced with these biased situations.