Nose Over Toes: A story of recovery and perseverance

Janet Southerland-Madden stopped by the Steve Cochran Show with her book, Nose Over Toes. In 2004, Janet left work early to walk her dog Bogie after a grueling day knocking door to door selling radio ads. She was suddenly struck with the worst headache of her life. Sutherland had suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. On March 22, 2004, as friends and family sat at Janet’s bedside, she was given a three percent chance to live. For weeks her co-workers raised money for her family, joined her battle, and prayed she would survive. 15 years later, Sutherland has miraculously recovered. NOSE OVER TOES tells the story of her recovery and includes research from The Brain Aneurysm Foundation. You can get her book HERE.