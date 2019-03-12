× No Coast Cinema | “Decaf Don”, EU Film Festival

This week on No Coast Cinema:

The 22nd annual European Union Film Festival is underway at the Gene Siskel Film Center and director of programming Barbara Scharres joins Tom by phone to talk about this year’s fest. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.siskelfilmcenter.org

Writer/director Nick Alonzo also returns to the show with cinematographer Greg Garibay to dive into their new feature, “Decaf Don”. They discuss the process of bringing the film together, its political undertones and the trials and tribulations of working within a micro-budget.

Plus, Nick and Greg “get reel” on Steven Soderbergh’s new Netflix feature and the future of iPhone cinematography.

Watch the trailer for “Decaf Don”: https://bit.ly/2HuFS6o