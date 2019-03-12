Johnny Jet: Tips for finding cheap flights for spring break

Posted 3:42 PM, March 12, 2019, by

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, local residents and tourists enjoy a day at the beach in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla. South Beach can be a great place for parents and teens to vacation together, especially if they can go their separate ways at times for beach, pool, shopping and dining. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Are you looking for a new place to go this spring break that won’t break the piggy bank? Travel expert Johnny Jet joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss budget-friendly travel deals for spring break. He also talks about the tragic Ethiopian Airlines crash and broader concerns about aviation safety.

Johnny Jet: 17 Ways to Find Cheap Flights

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.