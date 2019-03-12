× Johnny Jet: Tips for finding cheap flights for spring break

Are you looking for a new place to go this spring break that won’t break the piggy bank? Travel expert Johnny Jet joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss budget-friendly travel deals for spring break. He also talks about the tragic Ethiopian Airlines crash and broader concerns about aviation safety.

