Creative Arts Therapies Week brings awareness to using the creative arts to optimize health and wellness

Erica Horenthal from Chicago Dance Therapy joins the Steve Cochran Show to bring awareness to Creative Arts Therapies Week. Erica is a dance therapist that explains with dance/movement therapy, movement is the therapeutic tool used to process feelings and emotions. You can find out more about Eric HERE. For more information about Creative Arts Therapies Week you can visit HERE.