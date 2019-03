× Chris Collins on the Big Ten Tournament: The Guys Are Excited, They’re Staying Positive

Northwestern Mens Basketball Coach, Chris Collins, joins the Steve Cochran Show just ahead of the Big 10 Tournament. Chris said that even though the record doesn’t reflect the level of play this season. He said the loss to Purdue was tough because you never want to see the other team celebrating on your court but he really tried to stress that it was senior night and the day was very special. Go Cats!