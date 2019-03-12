× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.12.19: This scandal is shocking

Today we start the show with breaking news with actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who were among dozens charged in alleged college cheating scam. Then, Roger Cheng, Executive editor of CNET, talks about the latest in technology news. Thinking of giving your child an unusual name? Bill and Wendy have a few for you. And air travel expert, Johnny Jet, offers Spring Break booking tips.

