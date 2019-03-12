× Alderman Brian Hopkins on Lincoln Yards poll in his ward: “42% of the respondents favored Lincoln Yards, 27% oppose, and 18% were neutral.”

Lincoln Yards project is a new development that will connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between Lincoln Park and Bucktown. Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why this project should be confirmed.

