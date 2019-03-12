Alderman Brendan Reilly: “I think the police training academy is an important step in the right direction”

Posted 6:46 PM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44PM, March 12, 2019
Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) attends a meeting of the Budget Committee of the Chicago City Council at City Hall on Wednesday, October 24, 2012. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune)

Aldermen will consider whether to award an $85 million contract to design and build a training facility for Chicago police and fire departments that has drawn calls for delay from both mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot. Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) joins Roe & Anna to discuss whether or not the training facility is needed for Chicago’s first responders.

