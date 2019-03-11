× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/11/19: Kraft’s Startup Incubator, Acccenture’s “Getting To Equal” Survey & Investing To Better The World

Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis are keeping tabs on the startup scene and that includes one of the hottest food business startup scenes in the country – Chicago. Jim and Katherine discussed with Steve Bertrand about all of the business bubbling up out of Kraft Heinz’s startup incubator, Springboard. Pallavi Verma is discussing the importance of the Accenture study, “Getting To Equal 2019“, and Ilyce Glink is helping Steve work out the balance of investing to benefit themselves and benefiting the rest of the world.