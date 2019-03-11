× What you need to know about pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek’s recent announcement about his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis is shedding new light on this silent killer. Dr. Arlene D’Souza, Medical Oncologist at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, joined the Bill and Wendy show to explain the signs, stages, and symptoms of pancreatic cancer. According to The American Cancer Society, more than 50,000 men and women in the US are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year.

