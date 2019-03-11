Retired public school teacher Gail Orcutt in her home, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Altoona, Iowa. Orcutt pays $2,600 the first month of the year, and then $750 every other month for a lung cancer medication. With health care a top issue for American voters, Congress may actually be moving toward doing something this year to address the high cost of prescription drugs. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
What you need to know about pancreatic cancer
Alex Trebek’s recent announcement about his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis is shedding new light on this silent killer. Dr. Arlene D’Souza, Medical Oncologist at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, joined the Bill and Wendy show to explain the signs, stages, and symptoms of pancreatic cancer. According to The American Cancer Society, more than 50,000 men and women in the US are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year.
