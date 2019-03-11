WGN Radio Theatre #368: The Abbott & Costello Show & Dimension X

Posted 1:03 AM, March 11, 2019

(L-R) Michael Gastala, Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 10, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Abbott & Costello Show: Nylon Stockings”. Starring: Lucille Ball and Mel Blanc As “Bugs Bunny”; (11-18-43). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dimension X : Pebble in the Sky”. Starring: Santos Ortega; (06-17-51).

