WGN Radio Theatre #368: The Abbott & Costello Show & Dimension X

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 10, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Abbott & Costello Show: Nylon Stockings”. Starring: Lucille Ball and Mel Blanc As “Bugs Bunny”; (11-18-43). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dimension X : Pebble in the Sky”. Starring: Santos Ortega; (06-17-51).

