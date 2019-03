× Three lessons in scaling from Lightstream, your next streaming studio

Stu Grubbs and Jenny Farver, CEO and CTO of Lightstream respectively, join Scott in-studio to give listeners a look at how companies plan expansion. Lightstream went from 4 co-founders, to (now) 23 members, and the number is only going to get bigger.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

Listen to Technori on Spotify now!