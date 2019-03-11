× The Top Five@5 (03/11/19): The Chicago Symphony Orchestra goes on strike, Sara Huckabee Sanders and CNN’s Jim Acosta trade verbal blows in today’s White House briefing, “Staind” singer Aaron Lewis loses his temper during a solo performance, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, March 11th, 2019:

Musicians at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra went on strike after lack of progress in contract talks. They say management is trying to reduce their pension benefits. CNN’s Jim Acosta pressed White House Press Secretary Sara Sanders over President Trump accusing the democratic party of hating Jewish people. “Staind” front-man Aaron Lewis lost his temper during a solo performance in Oklahoma City, and more!

