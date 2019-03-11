× The Opening Bell 3/11/19: The Steppenwolf Theater Expanding with a $54M Expansion

The Steppenwolf Theater is one of the most iconic theaters in the city and they announced last week that they are building themselves out to continue their legacy. Steve Grzanich sat down with David Schmitz (Executive Director of The Steppenwolf Theater) to discuss the $54 million dollar expansion project to build out a youth program, better theater experiences, along with the lineup for this year. Margaret Frisbe (Executive Director of Friends of The Chicago River) then explained how our river has spurred a whole world of business only in recent years after plenty of rehab, and she shared the details of Chicago River Day on May 11th.