× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.11.19: 54 degrees, mileage tax, Appolition

John Williams can’t wait until the temperature rises above 50 degrees this week, for the first time since Halloween! And, John wants to know what’s going on in Washington, with President Trump’s latest episode of strange. But in Illinois, the state is discussing taxing miles driven alongside a gas tax hike. Metropolitan Planning Council Transportation Director Audrey Wennink joins the show to explain why she thinks it’s a good idea. Listeners chime in. Finally, Appolition is an app that allows you to donate your spare change to bail out innocent people waiting to go to court. Co-founder Tiffany Mikell describes how her app works.