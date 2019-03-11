× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Things to note from Thursday’s mayoral forum

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn. They discuss Lori Lightfoot’s overuse of the word “frankly”. Plus, Eric breaks down what happened at Thursday’s mayoral forum between Chicago’s mayoral finalists Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle that was full of confrontation and irony.

