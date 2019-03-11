× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/11/19): Haters Gonna Hate on Aaron Schock, Maze Jackson Looks at Lori v. Toni, and More…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ep. 171 (03/11/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by WVON 1690AM’s Maze Jackson to discuss how different communities in Chicago are reacting to the historic run-off between Lori Lightfoot & Toni Preckwinkle. Plus, Kasso wonders if haters are gonna’ hate on Aaron Schock forever.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3604054/TheChicagoWayEp171_2019-03-11-142254.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @mazjac Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here