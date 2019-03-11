MARCH 6, 2019 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock speaks to reporters in Peoria, Ill. Schock is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, March 6, 2019, for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved in his corruption case. Schock resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/11/19): Haters Gonna Hate on Aaron Schock, Maze Jackson Looks at Lori v. Toni, and More…
MARCH 6, 2019 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock speaks to reporters in Peoria, Ill. Schock is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, March 6, 2019, for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved in his corruption case. Schock resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ep. 171 (03/11/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by WVON 1690AM’s Maze Jackson to discuss how different communities in Chicago are reacting to the historic run-off between Lori Lightfoot & Toni Preckwinkle. Plus, Kasso wonders if haters are gonna’ hate on Aaron Schock forever.