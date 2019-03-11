Teaching one billion kids how to code: that’s what Codeverse is going to do
Katy Lynch, co-founder and CMO of Codeverse, joins Scott in-studio for the hundredth time to give an update on how well Codeverse is doing. Since they were last in our studio, they’ve built more brick-and-mortar locations and are planning to expand even more! Listen to our latest episode to hear the newest developments with the program that will teach one billion children how to code, program, and innovate.
This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.
