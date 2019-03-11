× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.11.19: Quirky Moments or OCD?

There is a term for people that check their phone while you are having a conversation with them. In today’s MVPP the owner of State Farmers market closed restaurant to take all employees and their families to Disney. Gypsy Gilliam paid for everything: hotel, food, rides, everything for 53 members.

They might be goofy but they are your thing. Steve Cochran talks about what is weird about him, and asks listeners for quirk moments. CNN’S Ryan Nobes, talks about where President Trump has the most support and talks about the “troubling sign” the U.S. president faces.

Head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jeremy Colliton the hawks have to find a way to remember the winning formula and players have to be as healthy as can be with playoffs approaching. We finish the show with Voices Only a premiere a Capella group from Lindenwood University as they recruit in Chicago.