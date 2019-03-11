× Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (03/22/19): The PriSSillas

The PriSSillas join Roe & Anna for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday.’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3603560/roe-conn-the-prissillas-live-music-friday_2019-03-08-203000.64kmono.mp3

The PriSSillas Will Rock Your Soul!

Delivered with a gritty, soulfulness The PriSSillas will engage you with songs that span the many decades and genres…from Janis Joplin to Jack White, Lynyrd Skynard to Little Big Town, and the Rolling Stones to Radiohead.

The ultimate goal for every show is to entertain, not just play music. And that’s exactly what they do! Their high-energy performance will keep you mesmerized. There is no doubt they love what they do and they love their audience. The fun and energy onstage is contagious and The PriSSillas have chemistry that jumps off the stage with every beat.

If you are looking for a dynamic band for your next event, let The PriSSillas be your choice to help to make your festival, concert series, corporate event or private party an unforgettable celebration! – www.theprissillas.com

